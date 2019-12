Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Robert Ginsburg, of Lincoln, died of multiple myeloma. Mass of Christian burial Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 AM, St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 735 S. 36th Street. Rosary with family present, Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 PM, St. Teresa's. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences at aspenaftercare.com