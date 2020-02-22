Robert Gerald Hansen, 69, of Lincoln, NE passed away on February 19, 2020. Bob was born August 10, 1950 to Gerald and Lavone (Sellon) Hansen in Laurel, NE. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1968. After graduating, Bob enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Ajax. After serving, Bob moved to Hastings, where he worked at U.S. Motors, and was later transferred to Memphis, TN, and St. Louis, MO. In 1991, Bob took a position with Mid-America Electric in Emporia, KS. In 2006 Bob moved to Lincoln, NE, and in 2008 started ROLI Industrial Sales. Bob married Linda Folkerts on April 22, 1978 in Bruning, NE, and were blessed with two sons, Benjamin and Brian.