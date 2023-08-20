Robert G. Catherall, 80, of Lincoln, NE passed away on August 17, 2023. Visitation is Monday, August 21, 2023 9:00a.m.-4:00p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and at church 5:30p.m.-7:00p.m.. Rosary will be Monday at 7:00p.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 76th & Vine Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10:30a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Family for later designation. Father Lyle Johnson officiating.