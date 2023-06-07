Robert Frank passed away on June 2, 2023 after fighting his battle with cancer. He was born in Kimball, Nebraska on April 4, 1946 to Vesley and Arline Frank. His siblings are Dave (Darlene) Frank (both deceased), Mary (Jim) Kulhanek, Donna (Jim) Damrow, and Debe Thomas.

He grew up working on the family farm and graduated from Kimball County High School in 1964. Afterward, he ran track at the University of Wyoming then finished his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). Following his bachelor's degree, he served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 then finished his Master's Degree in Business Administration at UNL. He worked in international sales for both T-L Irrigation Company and Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc. He traveled to over 25 countries; Australia, New Zealand, and Israel were some of his favorite places to visit.