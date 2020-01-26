January 20, 2020

Robert F. Krejci, 97, of Lincoln, passed away January 20, 2020. Born May 15, 1922 on a farm outside Schuyler, NE to Frank and Matilda (Jindra) Krejci. Robert (“Bob”) was in the Army Air Corps from 1942-1945, serving in the pacific theatre during WWII where he met his future wife Elizabeth “Betty” (Swanstrom) Krejci.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He received his B.S.D. from the University of Nebraska in 1948 and his D.D.S. from the university in 1951. He practiced dentistry in the Lincoln area from 1951-1987. He was a professor at the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry from 1951-1955 and again from 1966-1987. He cared about his students, conducted research, lectured worldwide and was honored to receive the very first Nebraska Dental Alumni Outstanding Teacher Award in 1973, the All University Distinguished Teaching Award in 1975 and many other recognitions throughout his career.

He loved, was devoted to and prioritized his family above all else, including his children Jan Krejci (spouse Stan Funkey), Dick Krejci (spouse Cheryl Scharf), Tom Krejci, grandchildren Mike Wirth (Sarah), Greg Wirth (Steph), Sean Krejci (Kira) and Niki Buckler (Tim), 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many more. Preceded in death by his parents, sister and wife Betty (and the family is so very happy they are together again).

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday (1-30-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Family requests no flowers and that memorials be given to the Eastmont Foundation (info at eastmontliving.com), directed toward the “Bob and Betty Krejci Memorial”. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert Krejci, please visit Tribute Store.