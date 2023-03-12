Robert F. (Bob) Peterson

August 6, 1936 - March 4, 2023

Robert F. (Bob) Peterson, 86, died March 4, 2023. Bob was born August 6, 1936 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and adopted by two loving parents, Albert (Pete) and Julia Peterson. Pete was a police officer for 32 years and Julia was an accomplished china painter and gardener. Bob's early years were devoted to baseball. He pitched for American Legion baseball. He won a contest to become a Bat Boy for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. In high school he focused on debate and public speaking. He attended the University of Denver.

He spent his entire career in public education. He was an elementary teacher for five years before becoming involved with teacher organizations. For the next seventeen years, he worked in labor relations for the Colorado Education Association, the New York Teachers Association, the Buffalo Teachers Federation and the Indiana Teachers Association before coming to Lincoln in 1973 to serve as Executive Director of the Lincoln Education Association for six years.

He spent one year at UN-L as Employee Relations Manager, then 6 years as Executive Director of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators. His career ended in retirement after 13 years as Associate Executive Director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

Bob served 20 years on the local Selective Service Board and for several years was an arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau. In his retirement, he became a docent at the Nebraska History Museum and the Great Plains Art Museum and enjoyed giving tours.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn, half-sisters Rexina Pelger, Mary Catherine Henkel, half-brothers John and Pat Reed, daughter and son-in-law Mardie and Bill Louis, Son Mike Peterson, step-sons Barry and Brian Laaker, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Judith.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on March 14th at Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home, 4040 "A" Street, Lincoln. Cremation and private burial. No flowers please. Contributions to the People's City Mission. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com