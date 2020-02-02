July 12, 1938 - January 30, 2020

Robert F. “Bob” Green, age 81 of Lincoln, passed away January 30, 2020. He was born July 12, 1938 in Pierce, Nebraska to Harlan and Garnet (Hendersen) Green. Bob graduated from Wayne State College in May of 1959 with a music degree. He married his wife Karen on May 31, 1959. Bob was blessed with many gifts from God. He was a musician, a businessman and a great gift of driving skills.

Bob is survived by his wife Karen, his daughters and sons-in-law Kelly and Dennis Martz of Norfolk, Kristi and Steve Huber of Omaha. Grandchildren include Jennifer Martz, Stephanie Martz, Kimberly Martz, Jacob Huber and spouse Kelsey, Zachary Huber and Paige Huber. Great-grandchildren, Isaac, Annabelle, Elijah, Marcello, Mateo and Scarlett. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Jim and Norma Jean of Reeds Spring, Missouri and a sister-in-law Barb Pospisil of Norfolk.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Christ Lincoln Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St. Lincoln. Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Burial will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska. Memorials to Christ Lincoln Lutheran Ministry. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com or stonacekfuneralchapel.com

