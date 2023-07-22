Robert Evan Goyne, MD

February 7, 1923 - July 18, 2023

Robert Evan Goyne, MD, age 100, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Dr. Goyne was born in Tillamook, OR, on February 7, 1923, the son of the late Hillary M. Goyne and Beulah Richards Goyne. He served in the United States Merchant Marine during World War II. Dr. Goyne earned his Doctorate of Medicine from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1956. Over the next 32 years, he practiced family medicine in Upper Sandusky, OH, specialized in Internal Medicine and practiced Internal Medicine in Lincoln, NE. On retiring in 1988, Dr. Goyne lived in Wilmington, DE, Chestertown, MD, and finally Ooltewah, TN.

In retirement, he invested in and managed four apartment projects in Texas. A life-long Christian, Dr. Goyne was intent on providing for his family and helping those in need. He loved dogs, travel, playing tennis, and was an avid reader, focusing on the Civil War and WWII.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Goyne was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Arthur Goyne; and a sister, Jane Goyne Bainum.

Survivors include his wife of seventy-one years, Barbara Smith Goyne; two sons: Thomas Goyne (Cheryl) and Arthur Goyne (Janet); two daughters: Kathleen Goyne and Christine Schafer; ten grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.

A family service will be held at Collegedale Memorial Park on July 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Adventist Health International, 11060 Anderson Street, Loma Linda, CA, 92350.

