Robert Eugene Eugene Vocasek

July 20, 1931 - December 31, 2019

Robert Eugene Vocasek, 88, died December 31, 2019 at the Wilber Care Center. He was born July 20, 1931 to Frank J. and Rose (Fritz) Vocasek on the family farm between Wilber and Crete, where he resided almost his entire life. Growing up on the farm he attended District #3 county school, and later graduated from Crete High School in 1948. After high school he continued to farm with his father. In 1950 he joined the National Guard at Crete, serving 8 years.

He married Delores Marie Laun on August 7, 1956 at the Methodist church in Milligan. Robert and Delores became a family in May of 1968 with the addition of Roger Joseph. During Roberts's adult life he continued to farm, but took on several additional employment opportunities including, construction work on Highway 33, Mechanic with Misle Chevrolet, Petersons Vise Grip factory, and security guard at Farmland Foods.

Farming was his hobby and joy. He retired from farming in 1993, but always kept watch over the farm that he loved. Robert was also a member of the Knights of Pythias Ingormar Lodge #142 since 1960, Federation of Eagle Club since 1973, Dorchester American Legion Post 264, and Radiant Springs Church.