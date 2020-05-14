× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 19, 1921 - May 11, 2020

Robert Emmett Taylor, Jr. passed away quietly on May 11, 2020 at the age of 98. Robert was born September 19, 1921 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Robert and Camylle Taylor. He was the oldest of four siblings. Bob remembered living through the depression as a child when the family came close to losing their home.

After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1939, he entered the University of Nebraska, and worked his way through college with various part time jobs. He graduated in 1943 with a mechanical engineering degree and a commission in the US Army Combat Corps of Engineers. He served during WWII in France, Germany, and Austria. He obtained the rank of Captain and participated in the Battle of the Bulge.

On April 1, 1944, during a 3 day leave from the Army, he married Betty Kendle Taylor. After the war he was employed by the Burlington Northern RR. He and Betty lived in Aurora, IL, St.Paul, MN, Overland Park, KS, and finally Newnan, GA. In 2018 Robert moved to Barnesville, GA where he lived with his daughter and son-in-law.

Bob was a hard worker and a wonderful father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, mowing the lawn (even at age 98), and attending church.