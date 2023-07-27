Robert E. Spencer, Sr.

June 13, 1960 - July 23, 2023

Robert E. Spencer, Sr., 63, of Lincoln passed away July 23, 2023, in Council Bluffs, IA. Born June 13, 1960, in Lawrence, KS to James and Constance (Wasson) Spencer.

Robert worked for Cornhusker International Trucking Company. He loved to ride motorcycles and was a gun collector.

Family members include his wife, Judy; daughters Theresa Phillips, Carrie (Melvin) Wells, Tammy Journey, and Barbara Dunbar; sons Robert “Bobby” (Sara) Spencer, Jr., and Rich (Tammy) Tuttle; sister Kathy Bockelman; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; Robert and Judy had several foster children including four grandchildren Bryan Journey, Brianne Tanner, Rita King, and Tierra Choma. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters Carrie and Linda.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 4-6 pm Friday, July 28, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Reception Facility, 4300 ‘O' Street. Please park in the west side parking lot.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

