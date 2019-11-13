{{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. Miller

September 30, 1938 – November 11, 2019

Preceded in death by, parents, Virgil and Lottie; brother, Jack. Survived by wife, Marie; children, Cheryl Russell (Kirk), Mike Miller (Donna), Jack Miller (Theresa); grandchildren, Jenna Durham (David), Gill Russell (Kara), Shandra Nannen (Craig), Celia Newman (Logan), Addison Miller, Leah Stewart (Ashton); eight great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: Thursday, November 14th, 4pm at The Mainelli Parish Center at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific Street). Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900; www.heafeyheafey.com

