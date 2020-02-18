Robert E. Kuhl
September 26, 1935 - February 15, 2020

Robert E. Kuhl, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 26, 1935 to Edgar and Elizabeth (Meints) Kuhl. Owner of Kuhl Trenching and Excavating, Inc.

Survivors: wife Amy, sons, Larry (Kelly), Tecumseh, Gary (Jane), Elk Creek, Terry (Lisa), Tecumseh, step-daughters, Holly (Dan) Denton, Gretna, Courtney (Rick) Whittet, Berthoud, CO, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wed., Feb. 19, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-8, with family 6-8, Tues., Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church or Beatrice Asera Care Hospice. Interment: Tecumseh Cemetery, with full military honors. www.wherrymortuary.com.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Tags

Topics

