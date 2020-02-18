September 26, 1935 - February 15, 2020
Robert E. Kuhl, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 26, 1935 to Edgar and Elizabeth (Meints) Kuhl. Owner of Kuhl Trenching and Excavating, Inc.
Survivors: wife Amy, sons, Larry (Kelly), Tecumseh, Gary (Jane), Elk Creek, Terry (Lisa), Tecumseh, step-daughters, Holly (Dan) Denton, Gretna, Courtney (Rick) Whittet, Berthoud, CO, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wed., Feb. 19, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-8, with family 6-8, Tues., Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church or Beatrice Asera Care Hospice. Interment: Tecumseh Cemetery, with full military honors. www.wherrymortuary.com.
Service information
9:00AM-8:00PM
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450