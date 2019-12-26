Robert E. Hansen

October 18, 1956 - December 21, 2019

Omaha. Son of Robert L. Hansen and Josephine Crofton. Bob graduated from Weeping Water High School. He worked many years at Hi-Vu Service and Ash Grove Cement. His passion was country living. Even though Bob struggled with cardiovascular disease he had a heart full of love and smiles for family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Josephine Crofton; his sons, Wes (Veronica) Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Shane (Laura) Hansen and three grandchildren, Bryn, Tate and Aiden plus many nephews and nieces. Siblings are Randy (Becky) Hansen, Eldon (Sandy) Hansen and Sandy (Jerry) Latham. He was preceded in death by his father, step-father Richard Crofton and son Joshua.

No visitation. Celebration of Life at later date. Memorials are suggested to the family members or GoFundMe for later designation.

