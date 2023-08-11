Robert E. Gloe

June 5, 1929 - Aug. 4, 2023

Robert E. Gloe, also known as Bob, passed away on August 4, 2023 at the age of 94. He was born on June 5, 1929, in Martell, NE, to Alvin and Ethel (Ewerth) Gloe. Bob served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force. He married his sweetheart, Marjory Van Camp, on April 27, 1952.

After his Air Force service, he began a 26-year career with JC Penney Company in Lincoln and Grand Island, NE. Then he managed JC Penney stores in McPherson, Garden City and Emporia, KS, winning many awards. His second career was as owner (with wife Marjory) of Eagle Printing in Lincoln, NE. Retirement years were spent traveling the world, woodworking, gardening, caring for and driving his classic cars, serving his church, watching and attending Nebraska sports events, building for Habitat for Humanity and enjoying family time and retirement pleasures with Marjory.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marjory; son, Michael Gloe of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Marcy (Todd) Glasser of Arvada, CO; grandson, JT (Macy) English of Arvada, CO; and great-grandchildren: Thomas and Bailey English of Arvada, CO. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Duane (Aletha) Van Camp of Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law: Marlene Van Camp of Edwardsville, IL, Sue Gloe of Lincoln, NE; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Ethel Gloe; and his brothers: Richard and William Gloe of Lincoln, NE. Also, brother-in-law, Leonard Van Camp of Edwardsville, IL.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 8320 South Street, Lincoln, NE.

Memorials can be sent to Aldersgate United Methodist Church at www.aldersgatelinc.org or Habitat for Humanity.

Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com.