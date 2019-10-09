December 23, 1931 - October 6, 2019
Robert E Dwehus, 87, of Lincoln, died October 6, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on December 23, 1931 in Rockville, NE to Andy Emil & Marie (Olsen) Dwehus. He graduated from UNL in 1958 and had served in the US Air Force. Married to Sandra K. Dwehus. Worked in Computer sales and marketing before his retirement. Robert loved sports, especially Husker Football.
Robert is survived by his children Robert A. (Angel) Dwehus of Lincoln and Dawn (David) Bohnenstingel of Minneapolis, MN; 7 grandchildren; and sister, Joan Gustafsen of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sandra K. Dwehus.
Family services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Lincoln Heritage League. Condolences: www.bmflh.com.