Robert E. Dittoe, age 74 passed away on July 24, 2020 at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on February 18, 1946. He enlisted in the Navy in 1964 and was stationed in Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy in 1970 due to a head injury. He started working for BNSF Railroad in 1976 and retired from BNSF Railroad in 2007 as a Railroad Engineer. He was a life member of the American Legion. He married Connie Johnson on September 28, 1985. They have a son, Matthew. Robert enjoyed traveling, taking scenery pictures, talking to people and collecting caps.