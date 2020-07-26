February 18, 1946 - July 24, 2020
Robert E. Dittoe, age 74 passed away on July 24, 2020 at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on February 18, 1946. He enlisted in the Navy in 1964 and was stationed in Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy in 1970 due to a head injury. He started working for BNSF Railroad in 1976 and retired from BNSF Railroad in 2007 as a Railroad Engineer. He was a life member of the American Legion. He married Connie Johnson on September 28, 1985. They have a son, Matthew. Robert enjoyed traveling, taking scenery pictures, talking to people and collecting caps.
Robert is survived by his wife Connie Dittoe of Lincoln, NE; son, Matthew Dittoe of Lincoln, NE; sister Pat Gray and brother-in-law Dave Gray of Peoria, AZ; niece Christine and nephew-in-law Brian Addington of Phoenix, AZ; great-nieces Tinleigh and Ava Addington; aunt Verda Matthews of Yuma, AZ; father-in-law Kenneth Kumm of Bloomfield, NE; sister-in-law Karen Skinner of Palmyra, NE; sister-in-law Pat Steckly and brother-in-law Larry Steckly of Lincoln, NE; brother-in-law Kelvin Kumm and sister-in-law Joleen Kumm of Bloomfield, NE; brother-in-laws, Kevin Kumm of Norfolk, NE, Steve Olson of Planview, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mae Dittoe; numerous aunts and uncles; mother-in-law Norma Kumm; sister-in-law Pam Olson and Bill Skinner brother-in-law, Karen Skinners' late husband.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5 to 7pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com
