April 30, 1935 - October 31, 2019
Robert “Doc” Blanchard, 84, of Ceresco, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. Born on April 30, 1935 in Flandreau, SD to Lovell and Myrtle (King) Blanchard. Robert was a Truck Driver with United Van Lines, a member of Ceresco United Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of Ceresco Legion Post #244 and one of the biggest Husker's fan.
He is survived by his son, Matt (Holly) Blanchard, daughter, Torie (Jim) Oldfield, both of Ceresco, loving grandchildren, Sydnie and Chase Blanchard, Trevor and Taylor Oldfield, sisters, Phyllis Sona and Linda Kilber, both of Egan, SD. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jean, two half-sisters, and one half-brother.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Ceresco United Methodist Church, 421 N. 2nd St., Ceresco, NE. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ceresco United Methodist Church. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com