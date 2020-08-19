You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Dean Wright
June 3, 1934 - August 16, 2020

Robert Dean Wright, 86, of Lincoln, passed away August 16, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1934 in Chanute, Kansas to Kenneth and Signe (Nelson) Wright. US Army Veteran. Dean retired from Mickle Middle School in 1996. He enjoyed following horse racing, working in the yard, crossword puzzles, and history. He was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and would attend all of their events.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; daughter, Melanie (Kara) Kugler-Wright; sons, Robert (Melanie), Richard (Cathy); 3 grandsons, Nelson (Britt), Benjamin (Ashlie), Aaron; great-grandson, Tilden. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Signe; 2 brothers, Kenneth and Richard; granddaughter, Alley who greeted him with a big hug.

A private family service will be held. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com

