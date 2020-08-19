Robert Dean Wright, 86, of Lincoln, passed away August 16, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1934 in Chanute, Kansas to Kenneth and Signe (Nelson) Wright. US Army Veteran. Dean retired from Mickle Middle School in 1996. He enjoyed following horse racing, working in the yard, crossword puzzles, and history. He was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and would attend all of their events.