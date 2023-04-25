Robert Dale Owen

January 8, 1936 – April 20, 2023

Robert Dale Owen, age 87, of Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, NE died on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Eastmont Towers in Lincoln. He was born on Jan. 8, 1936, in Manhattan, KS, to Paul and Goldie (Harness) Owen. Graduated from Lincoln Northeast High in 1954 and UNL in 1958. He continued his education over the years, receiving his Master's degree in Music. Long time music and band teacher in the communities of Bertrand, Seward, St. Paul, Wolbach, Greeley, Doniphan.

He was married to Maryth Brush in1958 in Lincoln. He later married Kathryn (Reed) Anderson in 2010 at the Sunken Gardens in Lincoln.

He was a member of The Nebraska Army National Guard for over 27 years and the National Guard Band for over 22 years.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn Owen of Lincoln; Children and spouses, David and Lorrie Owen of Aurora, and Dawnell and Douglas Glunz of Grand Island; four grandchildren, Ashlyn and Adam Wilkes, Lance Glunz, Karissa and Ryan Fauss, Arianna Owen; 7 greatgrandchildren; brothers, Ronald Owen of Lincoln and Richard and Cindy Owen of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Maryth Owen.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul, NE. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be Monday, April 24, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Education Foundation or the Eastmont Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared with Bob's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.