Robert Dale Curtright

August 14, 1946 - May 2, 2023

Robert Dale Curtright, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, died May 2, 2023, in San Antonio. He was 76. Bob was born August 14, 1946, in Neligh, Nebraska, to Dale and Opal (Swanson) Curtright, the middle of three sons.

Bob studied biology and chemistry at Kearney State College, where he was a founding member of the Nebraska Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta. In Kearney, Bob met his beloved wife, Lorraine, when, ever the gentleman, he stepped in as her last-minute date to the dance. They married in 1969 and rarely spent a day apart. Together they raised four children.

Bob began his teaching career in Ord, Nebraska, and then moved to Lincoln Northeast High School, where he taught chemistry for 36 years. He was honored with numerous teaching awards, including the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Math Teaching. Bob was named a Tandy Technology Scholar and a Distinguished Alumnus of the University of Nebraska Kearney. Many of his students went on to distinguished careers in science and medicine.

Bob was an active parishioner at St. John's Catholic Church in Lincoln for many years, often serving as a lector and acolyte. He was preceded in death by his brother Marlan "Curt." Bob is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his brother Norman (Cassie), his sister-in-law Jan, and his children Travis (Mary), Lance (Eileen), Katie, and Steve (Mitzi) as well as ten grandchildren: Marina, Sebastian, Liza, Malcolm, Eleanor, Henry, Vivian, Rosalind, Hudson, and Elliott, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was a man of deep faith, a devoted husband, a steadfast friend, and a loving father and grandfather. His family will miss his science experiments, his love of nature, his kindness, his humor, and his many aphorisms, including, "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

Rosary: Mary 8, 2023, 7:00 PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, San Antonio

Funeral: May 9, 2023, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, San Antonio