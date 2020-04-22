November 4, 1930 – April 19, 2020
Robert Dale Bouwens, 89, was born November 4, 1930 in Princeton, Nebraska. He died April 19, 2020 while residing at Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Robert was a people person, he liked talking to anyone, no matter the age. He was upbeat and would try and make everyone laugh. He seemed to make everyone feel special in his own way.
He is survived by his daughters Vickie Felsing (Kenny), Gayle Kiurski (Tim), and son Michael Bouwens (Debbie), his lady friend, Jean Whitmore, he was a grandfather to seven; great-grandfather to twenty-one; great-great-grandfather to six.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family at 5335 Prescott Ave, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506. Visitation will be from noon until 7 pm, Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68510. Private family burial will be Friday.
