December 24, 1928 - October 6, 2020

Robert D. Wahl passed away October 6, 2020. He was born December 24, 1928 in Fairbury, Nebraska. He grew up in Fairbury and Western, Nebraska. Bob retired in 1991 as UNL garage supervisor. Bob enjoyed traveling, friends, family, and Husker football.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosemary, son Richard (Celia) Wahl, daughter Shirley “Leigh” Wahl, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to friend and neighbor, Scott Krueger, for all his help.

There will be a private family mass. A public viewing will be held on Sunday October 11 from 12-7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Memorials can be directed to St. Teresa School or Matt Talbot Kitchen.