Robert D. Bowhay 44 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Robert D. Bowhay × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Summerfield, Kan., July 18, 1931 - July 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert D. Bowhay Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Huskers’ 1997 National Championship book promotion Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Restaurant BILLYS RESTAURANT - Ad from 2019-07-26 Jul 26, 2019 Billy's Restaurant 1301 H Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-474-0084 Website Car WOODHOUSE AUTO FAMILY-MARKETING - Ad from 2019-07-27 Jul 27, 2019 Woodhouse Auto Family-marketing 6603 L ST, OMAHA, NE 68117 402-504-1563 Theater UNL-MARY RIEPMA ROSS MEDIA ART - Ad from 2019-07-26 Jul 26, 2019 UNL - Mary Riepma Ross Media Art 313 N 13th St, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-472-9100 Website Service LINCOLN ELECTRIC SYSTEM - FIRESPRING - Ad from 2019-07-24 Jul 24, 2019 LINCOLN ELECTRIC SYSTEM-FIRESPRING 1040 O ST, LINCOLN, NE 68508 402-475-4211 Medical HOMESTEAD REHABILITATION CENTER (RETAIL) - Ad from 2019-07-27 Jul 27, 2019 Homestead Rehabilitation Center 4735 S 54th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 402-488-0977 Website Education SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE-MILFORD - Ad from 2019-07-28 43 min ago Southeast Community College 600 State St, Milford, NE 68405 402-761-8330 Transportation JOE MOOSTASH - Ad from 2019-07-24 Jul 24, 2019 Joe Moostash Rr 2 Box 348-c, Fremont, NE 68026 402-721-7944 Website Sale STUTHEIT IMPLEMENT - Ad from 2019-07-26 Jul 26, 2019 Stutheit Implement 257 N 30th Road, Syracuse, NE 68446 402-269-2241 Website Creative MEDIASPACE SOLUTIONS - Ad from 2019-07-26 Jul 26, 2019 Mediaspace Solutions - Mutual Of Omaha 904 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343 612-253-2136 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-07-23 Jul 23, 2019 Lincoln Federal Savings Bank 1101 N. Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-474-1400 Website Ads