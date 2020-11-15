 Skip to main content
Robert Charles Becker
Robert Charles Becker

March 26, 1941 - November 11, 2020

Robert Charles Becker, 79, of Lincoln, passed away November 11, 2020. Born March 26, 1941 in Rockville Centre, NY to Charles and Virginia (Smith) Becker. Robert served in the U.S. Army. He was a volunteer at Madonna Rehabilitation Stroke Group and Stroke Camp.

Family members include his sons Michael (Brandi) Becker, Lincoln, Robert (Susie) Becker, Benton, AR, and William Becker, Ocean Park, WA; grandchildren Brylie Williams, Troy Becker, Aaron Holmes; great-grandson Benjamin Holmes; sisters Phyllis Gracy, Tucson, AZ and Lois Ostrosky, Hawley, PA; brother Raymond Becker, Fremont, CA. Preceded in death by parents and grandson Jacob.

Graveside Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (11-18-20) Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials to the Madonna Stroke Group. Visitation 2-5 pm Tuesday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences at Roperandsons.com

