Robert C. Salomons, 95, of Sterling, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Tabitha Martha House in Lincoln. He was born on September 24, 1925 at Vesta and graduated Sterling High School in 1943. Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 and worked for the Bridge Building Department of BNRR from 1946 to 1951. He married Ruth E. Straube on May 27, 1951 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. He was a long-time farmer in the Sterling area. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He served on the Saunders Creek School Board. Robert was also a member of the Sterling Legion, SE Nebraska Cattlemen's Association, and the Pork Producers. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities and watching sports especially basketball.