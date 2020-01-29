Robert C. Loeck

February 13, 1927 – January 25, 2020

Robert Charles Loeck, 92 of Omaha, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, January 25, 2020. Bob was born February 13, 1927 in Omaha, NE to Bernhard and Lydia (Erne) Loeck. He graduated from Technical High School in 1944 and served 2 years in the US Army stationed in Korea. In 1947 Bob and his brother-in-law started Loeck & Tobias Home Builders. They went on to build some of the finest homes in Omaha and surrounding communities. In 1975 the company was changed to Loeck Construction Company and specialized in remodeling. Bob mostly retired after 63 years in the construction business.

On November 7, 1959 Bob married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Schaefer and they raised three boys, Craig, Dan and Ben together. Bob and Pat loved to travel the world and did so until Pat's passing in 2010. Bob was an avid stamp collector throughout his entire life. He was a long-time member of the Omaha Philatelic Society and served as a judge for many regional stamp shows. He was a life-long God loving man and long-time member of Pacific Hills Lutheran church.