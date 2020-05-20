March 22, 1945 - January 31, 2020
Robert C. “Bob” Rownd, age 74 passed away at his home in Wymore on January 31, 2020.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Koterba officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the National Guard. A register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.
