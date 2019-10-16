October 4, 1949 - October 12, 2019
Robert “Bob” Winfrey passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a year and half long battle with small cell carcinoma due to being exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Bob was born October 4, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated in 1968 from Lincoln High School. He voluntarily joined the Marine Corps after graduating. He toured Vietnam in 1968 until December 1969. He served state side at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. After military service he returned to Lincoln and worked for American Stores, Nebraska Department of Corrections, Burlington Northern and retired from Goodyear/Veyance. He was a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association for 13 years where he served as the Nebraska State Rep for 8 years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years Marie Winfrey, daughters, Melanie Choma and Regina Winfrey. His beloved grandchildren Kayla Winfrey, Ashley Choma, Shelby Winfrey and Justin Johnson. Sister-in-law Marilee Tucker and family, brother and sister-in-law Terry and Christine Jensen and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruby Winfrey, sister Sheila Winfrey, mother-in-law Mamie Jensen, sister-in-law Mary Parrott-Eliker, brothers-in-law Norman Tucker and Allyn Parrott. Son-in-law James Choma, foster son Brian Foster and CVMA brothers Viper, Cowboy, Nomad, John, Old Man and Big Dog.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Fellowship Community Church, 86th and Holdrege, Lincoln. Reception at church immediately following the service. Graveside with military honors will be at 2:00 P.M. at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the family for distribution between Wreaths Across America and Animal Rescue Facilities. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com