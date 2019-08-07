{{featured_button_text}}
Robert “Bob” Wattjes
May 6, 1939 - August 5, 2019

Robert “Bob” Wattjes, 80, of Lincoln, passed away August 5, 2019. Bob was born on May 6, 1939, in Tecumseh to John and Fanny (Zimmerman) Wattjes. Shortly after graduating from DeWitt high school, Bob moved to Lincoln where he worked for Cushman Motors. Bob is survived by his daughter Cindy Coon and son David (wife Kerri) Wattjes, both of Lincoln and long time companion Sally Mueller.

The funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 10, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial will be at 2 pm Saturday at Oakgrove Cemetery in DeWitt. Visitation will be from noon to 8 pm with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com

