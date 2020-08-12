January 25, 1930 - August 9, 2020
Robert “Bob” Troy Hilsabeck, 90, formerly of Lincoln, passed away August 9, 2020 in Omaha, NE after living at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn for over 5 years. He was born January 25, 1930 in Holdrege, NE, to Hale Hern and Fredrika Albertina (Lundin) Hilsabeck. On September 2, 1953 Bob married Jean Louise (Poague) and together they had three daughters. Bob graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on January 30, 1954 and received Army Commission that same day. Bob served in active duty at Camp Gordon, GA from May 29, 1954 to March 17, 1956 and was an instructor in the 1st Military Police Training Regiment and upon release had earned the rank of Captain. He served in the Army Reserves until October 16, 1964.
Bob retired after 38 years of working as a Data Processing Manager at State Farm Insurance Regional Office in Lincoln. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln, American Legion Post #3, Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society, Capitol City Christian Church, Lincoln Camera Club, and he also volunteered at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Following retirement, he enjoyed many road trips with Jean and his friend Clark, practicing his photography skills which brought about many awards from the Lincoln Camera Club, the Club's sister chapter in London, as well as, at the Nebraska State Fair. His work is predominantly displayed within The Scoular Building in Omaha, where his daughter Kim works.
Survived by his, daughters, Deborah JoAnn Shurtleff (David Seip), of Omaha, NE, Kimberly Jean (Robert) Daniels, of Omaha, NE, Tracy Rene (Wade) Wheeler, grandchildren Robert Kyle and Marissa Rene Wheeler of Oxford, GA, sisters-in-law Margaret Hilsabeck of Lincoln, Faye Poague, of Wilcox, NE, Phyllis (Roger) Schwaninger of Glenwood, IA, and brother-in-law Ted Lofgren (Claremont, CA) along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Jean, son-in-law Bob Daniels, brothers, John H. (Arlene) Hilsabeck, of Greeley, CO, Frank H. (JoAnn) Hilsabeck, David Bruce Hilsabeck, sisters, Barbara (Wally) Sullivan (Phillipsburg, KS), Mary Ann (Roy) Burgeson, and Kathryn (Griff) DeMay, all of Holdrege.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Capital City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Services will take place immediately following at 2:00 Friday, August 14, 2020 at Capitol City Christian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Omaha (JDRF), Nebraska Prairie Museum or CHI Hospice in Omaha. Condolences may be offered online at Metcalffuneralservices.com
