Robert “Bob” Troy Hilsabeck, 90, formerly of Lincoln, passed away August 9, 2020 in Omaha, NE after living at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn for over 5 years. He was born January 25, 1930 in Holdrege, NE, to Hale Hern and Fredrika Albertina (Lundin) Hilsabeck. On September 2, 1953 Bob married Jean Louise (Poague) and together they had three daughters. Bob graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on January 30, 1954 and received Army Commission that same day. Bob served in active duty at Camp Gordon, GA from May 29, 1954 to March 17, 1956 and was an instructor in the 1st Military Police Training Regiment and upon release had earned the rank of Captain. He served in the Army Reserves until October 16, 1964.