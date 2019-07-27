Robert “Bob” Scott
March 18, 1938 - July 24, 2018
Robert “Bob” Scott, age 81 years, of Seward, born March 18, 1938, passed away July 24, 2018. Visitation:1 to 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Faith Lutheran Church, Seward; Pastor Rob Corum officiating. Graveside service and interment: 1:30 p.m. Monday at Zastrow Cemetery, Cordova. Memorials to the Scott family for future designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
