Robert “Bob” Magee

May 2, 1926 - December 10, 2020

Robert “Bob” Magee, a long-time business and community leader in Lincoln, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 10th at the age of 94. The last surviving and youngest of three brothers (Everett and Oliver), he was born May 2, 1926, to Elmer and Evelyn (Hegert) in Lincoln, NE and raised in the Country Club neighborhood of Lincoln. Bob met the love of his life Leah (Jacoby) when she was working at Magee's, the family clothing store. According to Leah, Bob would sneak onto the elevator at Magee's whenever he saw her on it. They married on April 8, 1949 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Bob, the former CEO and co-owner of Magee's, worked for many decades in the family business that had four locations in Nebraska. A U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of the University of Nebraska, he was a long-time community leader and volunteer in Lincoln, volunteering for more than 20 charitable and business organizations during his career. Bob served as board president for many of those organizations including the YMCA of Lincoln, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Salvation Army of Lincoln, Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Easterseals Nebraska, Better Business Bureau Lincoln, Lincoln Rotary Club 14, and Nebraska Association of School Boards.