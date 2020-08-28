 Skip to main content
Robert "Bob" Ludwig
Robert "Bob" Ludwig

August 25, 2020

Robert "Bob" Ludwig, 82, of Lincoln, NE, died August 25, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Friday, August 28, 2020, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm. Services will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Larry Viter officiating. Burial will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to the Family for future designation. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com

