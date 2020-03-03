Robert “Bob” Lee Rice
June 29, 1944 - February 17, 2020

Service information

Mar 6
Rosary
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00PM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Mar 7
Memorial Mass
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
Church of The Holy Spirit
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
