Robert (Bob) LaVerne Kai

September 2, 1940 - July 28, 2023

Robert (Bob) LaVerne Kai passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska July 29, 2023, at age of 82 years. Bob was born in Pender, Nebraska, September 2, 1940. He was the 8th of 10 children born to Herman and Edna (Lawton) Kai.

Bob graduated from Bancroft High School in 1959. He joined the United States Army Reserve in 1963 and served in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Bob married Glenda Gatrost on July 12, 1964, in Bancroft, Nebraska. Bob and Glenda had four children, Randy, Chris (stillborn), Clayton, and Nicole.

Survived by: wife, Glenda; sons, Randy (Deb) and Clayton (Laura) Kai; daughter, Nicole (Mike) Aernie; granddaughters, Crista (Trevor) McClintock, Megan (Trey) Brewer, Haley Aernie; great grandsons, Dean Brewer and Ryder McClintock; brother, Glenn (Roberta) Kai; sister Sybil Kai; sisters-in-law, Janet Kai and Connie Kai; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and great nephews; friends.

Preceded in death: father, Herman Kai; mother, Edna (Lawton) Kai; son, Chris Kai; sisters, Alyce (Art) Schleusener, Ruby (LeRoy) Duncan, and Annabelle Kai; brothers, Floyd Kai, August (Janet) Kai, Paul (Rose Mary) Kai, and Charles (Connie) Kai.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 South Street, Lincoln, NE.

He will be honored for his military service with a twenty-one gun salute and a flag presentation to his wife, Glenda.

