Robert “Bob” L. Kissinger
July 30, 1952 - December 30, 2020
Robert “Bob” L. Kissinger, 68 of Douglas, passed away on December 30, 2020 in Nebraska City. He was born on July 30, 1952 to John & Ruth “Donna” (Auman) Kissinger in Lincoln. Bob lived most of his life in Douglas with his family, where he helped on the family dairy farm. He never knew a stranger and loved to talk with everyone. Bob will be remembered for always having a big smile.
He is survived by his Siblings: Ralph Kissinger of Nebraska City, George Kissinger of Austin, TX, Betty McCracken of Lincoln, Lloyd Kissinger of Douglas, Linda (Randy) Juilfs of Unadilla, Carl Kissinger of Nebraska City; also aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com