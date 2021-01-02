Robert “Bob” L. Kissinger, 68 of Douglas, passed away on December 30, 2020 in Nebraska City. He was born on July 30, 1952 to John & Ruth “Donna” (Auman) Kissinger in Lincoln. Bob lived most of his life in Douglas with his family, where he helped on the family dairy farm. He never knew a stranger and loved to talk with everyone. Bob will be remembered for always having a big smile.