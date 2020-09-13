 Skip to main content
Robert (Bob) L. Kellas
November 9, 1937 - September 9, 2020

Robert (Bob) L. Kellas, age 82 passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born November 9, 1937 in Aurora, Nebraska and served in the United States Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Robert worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 27 years and he enjoyed spending time with family during the holidays, watching Husker football, volleyball, baseball, fishing and bird watching.

Survived by his wife Sandra of 30 years; 4 daughters, 2 sons, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grand child on the way. Preceded in death by 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson. lincolnfh.com

