Robert “Bob” L. Chvatal
Robert “Bob” L. Chvatal

February 27, 2020

Robert “Bob” L. Chvatal, 59, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday (3/3) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo. Visitation, Monday (3/2) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary all at the church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wahoo Fire Department or in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

