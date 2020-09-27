 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert (Bob) Kuhn
View Comments

Robert (Bob) Kuhn

{{featured_button_text}}

September 23, 2020

Robert (Bob) Kuhn, 61, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, Olathe, KS. Please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News