September 23, 2020
Robert (Bob) Kuhn, 61, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, Olathe, KS. Please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
