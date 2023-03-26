Robert “Bob” James Little, Sr.

May 20, 1924 - March 22, 2023

Robert “Bob” James Little, Sr., born May 20, 1924, to Henry H. and Hazel A. (Leopold) Little. He served in the US Navy during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific on a refueling tanker. Bob owned and operated Little's Greenhouses and Pioneer Market with his wife, Elaine, serving Lincoln with quality bedding and vegetable plants and the best homegrown sweet corn and tomatoes around. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and other activities and was very involved in each of their lives. Bob passed peacefully into the loving embrace of his Savior on March 22, 2023, surrounded by family.

In Bob's first marriages, two children were born: Linda and Kendall, from which he was blessed with seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. On November 1, 1966, Bob married Elaine Novotny at St. James United Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE. To this union three children were born: Lynette (John), Bob, Jr. (Cheryl), and Dan (Deaun). Eight more grandchildren added to Bob's joy. To his union with Elaine, he also gained three stepchildren: Karen (Dan), John, and Laramie (Jennifer). Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren rounded out Bob's extended family. He loved all of his family very much and we were all blessed with a wonderful dad and grandpa.

Bob is survived by his brother, Rodney, and preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; sisters, Marcella and Charlene; brothers, Roland and Roger; and great-granddaughter, Vivianne.

Funeral service is 11:00 am, Friday, March 31, 2023, with viewing and visitation beginning at 10:00 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.