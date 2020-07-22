× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 19, 2020

Robert “Bob” J. Blair 88 of Lincoln passed away July 19, 2020. Born in Omaha, NE in 1931. Graduated St. Mary's High School-Grand Island in 1949. Member of Knights of Columbus Council #1159 Grand Island, NE and Sacred Heart Parish, Lincoln. Employed by Action Plumbing & Heating, Lincoln. Bob had a great love for hunting and enjoyed going to the casinos. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Survived by sons John (Cathy) Blair, Daniel (Stacia) Blair, Don Blair all of Lincoln, daughters Connie (Larry) Scott of Roca, NE, Deanna Whitlatch of Syracuse, NE. Twenty-six grandchildren, over 50 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and brother Bonnard Blair of Grand Island, NE. Preceded in death by wife Roberta, infant son Timmy, parents Herbert and Frances Blair, 1 brother Richard Blair, 2 sisters Betty Rehder and Shirley Keck, daughter-in-law Debbie Blair, son-in-law William Whitlatch, 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 7-22-2020 12-9pm, Thursday, 7-23-2020 9am-7pm, Rosary will be at 7:00pm Thursday at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 7-24-2020 at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S Street. Burial will be Saturday 7-25-2020 at 10:30am at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Grand Island, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Blair , please visit Tribute Store.