November 10, 1941 - July 1, 2020

Robert “Bob” Harry Russell, 78, of Lincoln, passed away July 1, 2020. He was born November 10, 1941, in McCook, Nebraska to Harold and Thelma (Walker) Russell. Robert served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam war from 1963-1967. While he was in the Marines, Robert was distinguished to receive the high honor of Marine of the Month on March 7, 1967. He received such honor for his exemplary performance of duty, leadership, initiative, and unswerving devotion to the United States Marine Corps.

For the last 21 years, Bob worked as an Immigration Service Officer for Homeland Security at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Office in Lincoln, Nebraska. Robert will be remembered for helping those he worked with and celebrating the successes of his grandchildren.

Family members include his wife Lydia of 52 years; daughter SaDonna (Dave) Manfull; grandchildren BaiLeigh and Brennin Leach; and sister Connie Brewer. Preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings Gene Russell, Les Russell, and Chrys Gerardi.

Memorials to the family for future designation in lieu of flowers. Bob never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services. Condolences at Roperandsons.com