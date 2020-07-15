Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Robert “Bob” H. Lange, 70, of Lincoln, passed away July 12, 2020. Born May 22, 1950 in Nebraska City, NE to Howard A. and Margaret A. (Oltmann) Lange. Bob was a railroad car inspector for BNSF railroad for 34 years. He was a member of Brotherhood of the Railway Carmen Union. Bob made several lifelong friends through various pool leagues.