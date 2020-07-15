May 22, 1950 - July 12, 2020
Robert “Bob” H. Lange, 70, of Lincoln, passed away July 12, 2020. Born May 22, 1950 in Nebraska City, NE to Howard A. and Margaret A. (Oltmann) Lange. Bob was a railroad car inspector for BNSF railroad for 34 years. He was a member of Brotherhood of the Railway Carmen Union. Bob made several lifelong friends through various pool leagues.
Family members include his wife Georgia; son Andy (Heather) Lange; granddaughters Grace and Ella Lange, all of Waverly; K-9 grand dog “Charlie”; several in-laws and friends; special friends Pat and Sherrye Synek, Waverly.
Direct cremation, no service. Memorials to donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
