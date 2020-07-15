Robert “Bob” H. Lange
View Comments

Robert “Bob” H. Lange

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert “Bob” H. Lange

May 22, 1950 - July 12, 2020

Robert “Bob” H. Lange, 70, of Lincoln, passed away July 12, 2020. Born May 22, 1950 in Nebraska City, NE to Howard A. and Margaret A. (Oltmann) Lange. Bob was a railroad car inspector for BNSF railroad for 34 years. He was a member of Brotherhood of the Railway Carmen Union. Bob made several lifelong friends through various pool leagues.

Family members include his wife Georgia; son Andy (Heather) Lange; granddaughters Grace and Ella Lange, all of Waverly; K-9 grand dog “Charlie”; several in-laws and friends; special friends Pat and Sherrye Synek, Waverly.

Direct cremation, no service. Memorials to donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert Lange, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News