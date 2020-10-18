July 5, 1946 - October 6, 2020

Robert (Bob) Charles Furstenau passed away on October 6, 2020, at the age of 74. Bob was born on July 5, 1946 in North Bend, Nebraska to Kathleen and Arnold Furstenau. He graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1963 with a reputation as a troublemaker. He then graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1969 with a degree in graphic design. Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for two years in Honolulu, Hawaii as a statistician and cartographer. In 1972, Bob joined Meredith Corporation as a graphic designer for Better Homes and Gardens magazine. He remained at Meredith for the next 44 years, serving in various positions, guided always by his love of art and design.

Bob's wife, Valerie, was a constant source of support. In their twenty years of marriage, they shared a love of good food, good wine, and great friends. Bob insisted that, thanks to Valerie's incredible cooking, their house was the best restaurant in Des Moines. Bob was perhaps most proud of his daughters, Adrienne and Victoria. He never missed an opportunity to visit and go on adventures with them, eager to share a drink and wisdom with the girls and their friends.