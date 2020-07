Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Robert “Bob” Boshart, 91, of Milford, died Sunday, July 26, at his home. Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Milford. Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to noon, Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials to the church.