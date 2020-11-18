Robert “Bob” B. Upton, age 68 years, of Pleasant Dale, born October 1, 1952, passed away November 11, 2020. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Pleasant Dale Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Gall and Pastor Tim Springer will be officiating the service. Memorials to the Upton family for future designations. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com