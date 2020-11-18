 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert “Bob” B. Upton
View Comments

Robert “Bob” B. Upton

{{featured_button_text}}

October 1, 1952 - November 11, 2020

Robert “Bob” B. Upton, age 68 years, of Pleasant Dale, born October 1, 1952, passed away November 11, 2020. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Pleasant Dale Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Gall and Pastor Tim Springer will be officiating the service. Memorials to the Upton family for future designations. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News