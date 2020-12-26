Robert “Bob” B. Schleiger

Family members include his wife, Theresa; children, Nicole Schleiger and Callie Schleiger both of Lincoln; mother, JoAnn Schleiger of Lincoln; Siblings, Jill Hassebroek (Dr. David) of Wells, VT and Bill Schleiger of Hermitage, TN; Aunt and Uncle Dick and Ann Hudson of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Jim.

Visitation Monday 12/28/2020 from noon to 7p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Private family service on Tuesday, 12/29/2020. A recording of the memorial service will be on the Roper and Sons website at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Hugs from Home and online condolences at www.roperandsons.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Capital Humane Society or to the family.