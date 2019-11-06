April 29, 1956 - November 2, 2019
Robert “Bob” Allen Bybee, age 63 died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at The Denver Hospice Care Center in Denver, CO. Bob was born on April 29, 1956 in Omaha, NE. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, College of Engineering Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
He married Kathleen Balderson in 1984. In 1990, Bob was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the product development process for the Tomahawk Cruise missile and was awarded the Employee of the Year in Research and Engineering. He also invented and holds a patent for a low storage volume closure device for curved surfaces used on the Tomahawk Cruise missile.
In 1993 Bob and his family relocated to Denver, Colorado, and formed MasterPlan Construction Company. During his free time he enjoyed coaching baseball, watching sports, gardening, hunting and taking the boat out with his family.
Bob was preceded in death by his infant son, Ryan Robert Bybee; mother, Betty Ann Bybee; and aunt, Dorothy Schewe. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Balderson-Bybee; daughter, Krystine Bybee and son Tyler Bybee all of Denver, Colorado; uncle, Alvin Schewe; siblings: Karen (Pat) Lund, Tom (Kym) Bybee, Susan (Dale) Davis; as well as many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Services:: 10 am Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Visitation: 2-4 pm Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ILOF, memorials are suggested to the family for charity in Bob's name.