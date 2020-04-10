January 23, 1942 - April 7, 2020
Robert (Bob) Alexander 78 of Schuyler Nebraska, passed away April 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City, Ne. Near and dear were his loving children. Bob was born on January 23, 1942 in Kankakee Ill. to Joseph and Leona (Erzinger) Alexander.After high school, Bob joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany for 4 years. Bob returned home and settled in Lincoln Ne. There he met and married Beatrice (Svoboda) and had three children. Bob loved the Chicago Bears, LA Dodgers, and the Cornhuskers. He was a dedicated fan to anything his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participated in.
Bob enjoyed playing softball, fishing, and working in his garage. After his retirement from Duncan Aviation, he spent his free time playing Keno, pool, and Texas Hold'em.
Bob is survived by his children Laura (Mike) Smith of David City, Ne. Vickie (Scott) Murphy of Lincoln, Ne. Robert (Tracy) Alexander of Omaha, Ne. and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves special family members Pat, Chris, Dave, Katie, Tim, Keith, numerous devoted nieces and nephews, and a very special group of poker buddies. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Earl, Paul, Pat, Jackie, Joe, Jim, Judy, Dennis and grandchildren Jason Alexander, and Shanna Rurup.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
