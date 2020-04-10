Robert (Bob) Alexander 78 of Schuyler Nebraska, passed away April 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City, Ne. Near and dear were his loving children. Bob was born on January 23, 1942 in Kankakee Ill. to Joseph and Leona (Erzinger) Alexander.After high school, Bob joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany for 4 years. Bob returned home and settled in Lincoln Ne. There he met and married Beatrice (Svoboda) and had three children. Bob loved the Chicago Bears, LA Dodgers, and the Cornhuskers. He was a dedicated fan to anything his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participated in.